Is Redfall on PS5?

Redfall is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios set to release on May 2, 2023. As the team behind several beloved titles such as Dishonored, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and others, fans of the studio’s work have built excitement around this upcoming title.

Though many fans would undoubtedly want to see Redfall released across both PC and all consoles, many PlayStation users have voiced concerns over the potential PlayStation 5 release. During Redfall‘s development, Zenimax Media, which is the parent company to both Arkane and Bethesda, was purchased by Xbox creators Microsoft.

Various other titles that were originally intended to be released across both Xbox and PlayStation have since turned into Xbox exclusives, with many assuming the same fate would befall Redfall. If you are trying to see if Redfall will release on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, this is everything that you need to know.

Will Redfall release on PlayStation 5?

No, Redfall will not release on PlayStation 5. This vampire shooter game will be an exclusive release for Windows and the Xbox Series X|S on May 2, 2023. This Arkane Studios Austin product will notably also leave out previous generation console users on the Xbox One, releasing only for PC and the Xbox Series X|S, perhaps forcing some players to finally make the jump to the current generation.

Originally, Redfall was slated to release on the PS5, though ZeniMax’s purchase by Microsoft has since transformed Redfall into an Xbox exclusive. In an interview with IGN France, creative director Harvey Smith said this exclusivity was a sudden requirement imposed by Microsoft’s purchase.

“We were acquired by Microsoft and it was change, with a capital C. They came in and they said, ‘No PlayStation5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.”

Other games in development prior to Zenimax’s purchase, such as Deathloop, were still allowed to release across both Xbox and PlayStation, though it appears that this was not the case for Redfall.