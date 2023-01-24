Square Enix’s newest title Forspoken has received a fair amount of backlash after it got leaked online the day before its launch and fans had a healthy debate about how believable the dialogue is, but many are also diving in and exploring Frey’s story as she tries to find her way back home.

The new RPG sends Frey on an adventure she didn’t quite expect, through a land she knows nothing about and a smart-talking Cuff that helps her through her journey. Once she discovers she has new, awesome powers, Frey must traverse through the land in order to find a way home.

Many players are excited to find out more about Frey and about the world of Athia, but others are looking to explore it with friends. At this time, Forspoken has no multiplayer option and will likely never have a multiplayer option.

Forspoken is meant to be a single-player game that takes players through a detailed and expansive story about Frey and Cuff as they navigate the dangerous world together and figure out why they’ve been bonded the way they have. There are many things for players to do along the way, and those that finish the game can go back and explore more of the world, and there are even some post-game stories that players can explore.

For now, though, there are no plans for a multiplayer version of the game, but there are plans for a DLC called Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust, which will be available later this year. Players who picked up the Digital Deluxe version of Forspoken will have early access to the DLC, but it is unclear if it will be free for Digital Deluxe purchasers or if it will still require players to shell out even more money for it.