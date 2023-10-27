Is Football Manager 2024 on Xbox Game Pass?

Can an Xbox Game Pass subscription get you FM24 on launch day?

The Football Manager series has expanded to PlayStation and Xbox consoles at rapid pace. The series was previously exclusive to PC, mobile, and handheld devices, but those times are in the past. Has FM reached a point where Football Manager 2024 is available on day one on Xbox Game Pass?

Players can enjoy many perks by having an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Arguably the greatest of them all is playing new games on the day of their release. While all games developed by Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda are available on launch day, outside developers’ work comes to Game Pass on a case-by-case basis. In other words, there was no guarantee that FM24 would be on Game Pass on launch day, but Sports Interactive and Microsoft have done their due diligence to make it happen.

Is FM24 on Xbox Game Pass?

You can manage the biggest clubs in the world on FM24 launch day with Xbox Game Pass. Image via Sports Interactive

Yes, Football Manager 2024 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on release day, Nov. 6. The series’ resurgence on consoles is evident on both fronts, Xbox and PlayStation. FM24 is the second game in a row to be released for the PS5, a remarkable shift of fortune considering a Football Manager game had never been launched on a non-handheld Sony device before.

The brand’s newly developed presence on PlayStation and Xbox consoles is still evident by the absence of any form of early access on any platform except PC.

While PC gamers have two weeks of early access to get the feel of Football Manager 2024 ahead of release, Xbox and PlayStation owners will have to wait for the official launch. We can chalk it off as a small consolation for PC players in a year riddled with horrendous PC performance in numerous AAA games.

About the author