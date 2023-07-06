BattleBit Remastered has taken the PC gaming world and thrust them into a blocky landscape with destructible environments—and everyone is loving it. But so far, PC players have been the only gamers to give this Roblox x Battlefield hybrid a go.

So, when do console gamers get a turn to explore the latest gaming hit sensation in all its blocky glory?

The incredible depth the indie developers have brought to the table is something all gamers should enjoy. I’ve put countless hours of my life into BattleBit Remastered already, and if console gamers eventually get it, they will too.

Is BattleBit Remastered coming to console?

Unfortunately, the developers haven’t shared whether BattleBit Remastered would be making its way to consoles just yet. The title’s only been out for two weeks and has proven to be a successful endeavor for SgtOkiDoki and his team.

BattleBit sold 1.8 million copies in only two weeks, with a consistent player count to match. Since the PC release has been so successful, why wouldn’t the console release be just as strong? This does give us hope it will, one day.

As it stands, there will be no console transition for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch players just yet. But there’s always a chance it will make its way eventually. Heck, even VALORANT’s planning to make its way to consoles soon.

We’ll just have to wait to see if the devs shed light on whether it makes the console leap. Controller users are likely praying for its arrival, let’s hope it comes soon.

