Hyper Scape adds solo battle royale mode in open beta patch

Hyper Scape’s entry into open beta brings a solo mode to the battle royale game, Ubisoft revealed today in its patch notes.

Previously in the game’s tech test, only three-vs-three battle royale was playable. Now, solo players can jump into matches in “Crown Rush Solo” in an attempt to lone wolf their way to victory.

Open Beta is here! PC players around the world can drop into the Hyper Scape now and get access to a new gun, hack, Battle Pass, and Twitch extension features. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 12, 2020

“Many of you enjoyed playing Solo Neo Arcadia during the Dark Haze limited event of the Technical Test,” Ubisoft said. “Here now is Crown Rush Solo, the 100-player Solo version of our Crown Rush Battle Royale! Crown Rush Solo now joins Crown Rush Squad as one of Hyper Scape’s standard game modes.”

Ubisoft said the mode’s rules are unchanged, meaning if a player grabs the crown, they’ll be marked on the map for all to see and will have to defend themselves from an onslaught of attackers.

Hyper Scape’s open beta patch also includes new weapons, hacks, game events, and more. The open beta is free to download for all on U-Play on PC and it’s coming to console later this summer.