Humble Bundle’s newest F*ck Cancer bundle honors Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark; proceeds will go to cancer research society

Humble Bundle will pay tribute to former Starbreeze Studios head Mikael Nermark, who passed away from cancer at age 50. The company will donate all proceeds from the bundle—titled the F*ck Cancer Bundle—to Cancerfonden, the Swedish Cancer Society, as spotted by PCGamer.

Humble Bundle launched the fckcancer.io website to commemorate Nermark’s memory. “Cancer is something that affects many of us in one way or another,” the page reads, “and in this case, it has taken Mikael away from us far too early.”

As a part of Starbreeze for over 11 years, the website remarked on Nermark’s significant impact in the gaming industry, “From his passing it has become apparent just how many out there who knew and respected him. We are grateful for every word we’ve read about him in your memories. It’s been clear that Mikael’s presence made an impact, was felt and remembered from the first instance you met him.”

The bundle will feature several titles produced by Starbreeze while Nermark helmed the company, including Dead by Daylight, Payday 2, and Brothers:A Tale of Two Sons. The full bundle will include:

World War Z: Aftermath

Dead by Daylight

Payday 2

Magicka

Dungeon of the Endless

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Homeworld: Remastered Collection

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

Little Nightmares

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Peppy’s Adventure

Red Faction: Armageddon

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Users can purchase all 13 games for the low price of $10, less than what only one of these games usually costs on their own. As always, in the Humble Bundle, users can pay more than the minimum amount. For this bundle in particular, all proceeds will go to charity. The Fxck Cancer bundle will be available until Feb. 18.