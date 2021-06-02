On June 9, EA and DICE will officially reveal Battlefield 6 to the world for the first time. This will be the newest Battlefield game since the WWII-set Battlefield V released in November 2018; official support for Battlefield V stopped in the summer of 2020.

This will also be the first modern-day or futuristic game in the franchise since Battlefield 4 released in October 2013, and will be the first Battlefield to release on next-gen consoles, as well as current gen and PC.

The timing of the Battlefield 6 reveal lines up exactly when DICE and EA said to expect more information on the next iteration of the destructive, massive multiplayer shooter. Oskar Gabrielson, the general manager at DICE, said that it will be one of the biggest Battlefield games yet with the company’s “biggest team ever” working on it. The team is also apparently working on a mobile version of Battlefield to be released at some point in the future.

More on Battlefield 6 will likely be revealed at the EA Play showcase in July, but the June 9 reveal should hopefully be enough to keep Battlefield fans enthralled for another month. In an investor call in May, EA said it is aiming for an October-December launch window for Battlefield 6.

Here’s how to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal on June 9.

How to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal

The countdown to the Battlefield 6 reveal is set to begin on June 9, at 7am PT/10am ET. The tweet from Battlefield indicates that the reveal will take place on the Battlefield YouTube channel. It will be either be a video premiere or a live stream.