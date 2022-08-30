How to watch the Disney Lorcana reveal at D23 2022

Disney is partnering up with Ravensburger for a new collectible trading card game, Lorcana. With plans to release the title in late 2023, Disney will slowly invite fans to the magical world of Lorcana.

Though Lorcana’s initial announcement didn’t include much in terms of gameplay or the characters involved in the game, the fog of mystery surrounding the game will begin to lift during the D23 2022 with the initial character reveals.

The first Lorcana cards will be revealed during the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, and the event will be livestreamed on multiple social media and streaming platforms.

How can you watch the Disney Lorcana reveal at D23 Expo 2022?

The D23 Expo 2022 is divided into segments, and the Lorcana card reveals are likely to take place during the “Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE” segment on Sept. 9 at 3pm CT.

Players looking to watch the Disney Lorcana reveal at D23 Expo 2022 can tune into the event on its official website. Alternatively, the event will also be live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Fans attending the event are also likely to share their findings on community hubs like Reddit and hashtags on Twitter, making them the second best alternative to follow the event.

During the event, Lorcana’s first seven characters will make their first public appearance. Depending on Lorcana’s development stage, attendees and viewers may also find out more about the game and its mechanics.

The full schedule of the D23 Expo can be found here.