Exoprimal offers a variety of modules that can be equipped to exosuits to enhance their build, though the Recovery Module has caused some confusion.

Modules are unlocked by increasing your Player Level, with up to three equippable by each class in Exoprimal. Each exosuit has a selection of unique Modules that are exclusive to them, while others are general Modules that can be used by any exosuit—one of which is the Recovery Module. However, the Recovery Module has caused confusion with a description that simply reads: “Automatically recover [X] health,” with no explanation as to how you can take advantage of the module.

Fortunately, using the Recovery Module in Exoprimal is simple.

How to use the Recovery Module in Exoprimal

A confusing description. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The description of the Recovery Module in Exoprimal makes it seem like you have to manually activate the Module to receive an instant boost of health in any situation, though this is not really the case. Instead, the Recovery Module activates automatically when a player does not receive direct damage, with the amount of health restored increasing with the level of the Module you have at your disposal.

At level one, the Recovery Module heals 30 health over seven seconds, with each additional level providing five additional health. At maximum level, level five, the Recovery Module heals 50 health.

While the Recovery Module can be useful to boost the survivability of any exosuit in Exoprimal, it is not necessary if you have a proficient healer on the team.

