While you might not care about your equipment when you first get started in Two Point Campus, evolving it is the key to increasing student grades and efficiency. You’ll, however, need to make sure you have the ability to research the upgrade before you can implement it. After that, you’ll need dedicated personnel with the ability to perform the upgrades.

Here’s all you need to know about how to upgrade equipment in Two Point Campus.

How to research and upgrade equipment in Two Point Campus

Image via Two Point Studios

You’ll be first introduced to equipment upgrades at the third hospital, Mitton University. After using the Training Pod to teach your Janitor how to upgrade, you’ll be introduced to the Research Lab. This will allow you to research new upgrades to your rooms and other important features. You’ll need to research the specific item or room upgrade and then assign a Teacher to research it.

Once you’ve learned the upgrade, you can assign a Janitor with a Mechanics skill to upgrade the equipment that you researched. Be aware that each time you upgrade equipment it will cost anywhere from $10,000 on up. Make sure that it will be a worthwhile investment and get plenty of use before you decide to upgrade every facility on your campus.

Instead, upgrade the most used facilities first so that you know that you’re getting the most benefit out of your money. As long as you can make it to the third university and unlock the research station, that’s all you need to know about how to upgrade equipment in Two Point Campus.