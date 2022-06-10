Mario Strikers: Battle League is the newest soccer game around and it is nothing like more traditional sports games such as FIFA or eFootball. The latest installment of the Mario sports video game series allows players to pick their favorite characters from the Mario and Nintendo world and take them on to the pitch.

It’s a four-vs-four game, unlike the traditional five-vs-five, with basically no rules. Players can use items like bananas, red shells, and green shells to take the ball away from their opponent, on top of a normal soccer tackle.

Mario Strikers features a Quick Battle mode, which is essentially where players can play friendlies against other humans or the AI. This mode can be competitive or not, depending on whom you’re playing with. But if players want to test themselves in real competition, the go-to mode is the Cup Battles.

The Cup Battles in Mario Strikers can be played against humans or against the AI, too. It has a normal difficulty and Galactic Mode, which is the game’s hardest difficulty. There are five Cup Battles available at launch: the Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Muscle Cup, Trick Cup, and Turbo Cup. And there’s one more that can be unlocked: the Championship Cup.

How to unlock the Championship Cup in Mario Strikers: Battle League

The process to unlock the Championship Cup in Mario Strikers requires the players to win each of the five Cup Battles (Cannon Cup, Chain Cup, Muscle Cup, Trick Cup, and Turbo Cup) on normal difficulty. Once players have done this, the Championship Cup will be available as an option in the Cup Battles mode.