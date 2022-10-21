How to unlock each character’s movement ability in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set on the streets of Gotham, with players taking on the role of the Bat family. Throughout the game, players will learn new ways to traverse Gotham City, whether it be using the grappling hook or Bat-cycle. Each hero also has a unique traversal ability that will allow them to glide or jump through the sky.

When you unlock the character’s new ability, you’ll be able to get around Gotham in new ways. Here’s all you need to know about how to unlock each character’s glide ability in Gotham Knights.

How to unlock each character’s travel ability in Gotham Knights

In order to unlock each character’s unique ability, you’ll need to complete the “Knighthood” mission, which is the same for all of your heroes. To complete the Knighthood quest for each character, you’ll need to complete the following objectives:

Complete Timed Strike Training at the Belfry

Resolve 10 Pre-meditated Crimes

Defeat three mini-bosses around Gotham

The Timed Strike Training will need to be completed by all your characters in order to unlock their traversal abilities. This is a pretty easy tutorial that will walk you through the basic timing and dodging controls.

To resolve 10 pre-meditated crimes, you’ll need to make sure you connect enough clues and interview the different criminals on the streets. You’ll notice pre-meditated crimes on your map or highlighted by AR thanks to the upside-down triangle with a question mark or other symbol. You can find new crimes by interrogating criminals that you’ve highlighted using AR.

To defeat three mini-bosses, you’ll really just need to go around the city and look for crimes in progress that feature a group of enemies with one of the bigger enemy leader types. Defeat them in the open world or as part of a mission, you’ll get credit for them either way.