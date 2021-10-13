Back 4 Blood gives players the opportunity to take on hordes of zombies as a variety of different characters, but when new players start things up, it can be quite confusing as there are just four characters available to use.

Back 4 Blood currently has eight different characters, or as the game refers to them Cleaners. Upon starting, you’ll have a choice between four, but the other half will need to be earned through alternative methods.

Fortunately, getting access to these characters is extremely easy and something that players will likely do without even setting out to achieve.

How to unlock characters in Back 4 Blood

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

To gain access to the four unlockable characters Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee players will first need to complete the entirety of Act One.

Act One consists of four different levels Resurgence, Tunnel of Blood, Pain Train, and The Crossing. It may take a few hours to complete this, but once done players will be shown a cutscene introducing the new characters.

Now you’ll have access to all eight characters, but to use them you’ll need to exit the session in which you earned them to gain access to the full roster.

The full roster of Cleaners in Back 4 Blood includes Evangelo, Walker, Holly, Mom, Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee. In the future, there could be more Cleaners introduced, and if so, they’ll likely be tied to in-game events or DLC, which means earning them will differ from the current roster.