How to unlock and complete Perfect Mediator in Escape from Tarkov

If you’re slowly building towards obtaining that impossible Kappa Container in Escape from Tarkov, then you need to complete the Perfect Mediator quest. The Perfect Mediator is just one of the many quests that will come and go in the long journey to unlock the infamous Collector questline.

Here is how to unlock and complete the Perfect Mediator quest in Escape from Tarkov.

How to unlock the Perfect Mediator quest in Escape from Tarkov

One of the many quests to complete for the Collector. Image via Battlestate Games

Firstly, you need to complete the Shaking up the Teller quest from Prapor. Once completed, you’re then required to hit level 35 for this quest to appear. The best way to level up is to complete every Trader quest you get while leveling up. This gives you the most amount of XP possible, while fully exploring throughout a raid, and safely extract with a full backpack.

Make sure to search corpses of NPCs and other players for extra XP while you loot during a raid. You aren’t required to obtain their loot as simply opening their inventory will reward you with XP. So long as you stick to the Trader’s questlines, you will naturally gain enough XP by the time you reach Prapor’s Shaking up the Teller quest. You only need to reach loyalty level two with Prapor to unlock this quest.

Finally, while completing quests, make sure to extract with your quest items intact and hand over the items to the correct Trader to get the most XP possible within a single raid (if you find every item you need within the allotted time).

How to complete the Perfect Mediator quest in Escape from Tarkov

You better get used to fighting and extracting. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Battlestate Games

You must reach level four loyalty for six out of nine Escape from Tarkov Traders to complete the Perfect Mediator quest. The Traders in question are:

Prapor

Peacekeeper

Mechanic

Skier

Ragman

Therapist

Make sure to hit as many quests as possible, set specifically by these six Traders to quickly increase your loyalty levels. You gain rep points after completing quests. Naturally, completing quests, bartering with these Traders, and extracting from raids will not only increase your Tarkov level but also increase your rep and loyalty level with each Trader.

Your loyalty level is affected by three things:

Tarkov level : Loot and extract safely in raids, and complete Trader quests.

: Loot and extract safely in raids, and complete Trader quests. Rep level : Completing Trader quests.

: Completing Trader quests. Money spent: The total amount of money you’ve spent selling and buying with the Trader.

Each Trader has a different Tarkov and Rep level requirement, with the accumulated money you’ve spent during trades. These are broken down here:

Trader Tarkov level Rep level Money Prapor Level 36 0.50 2,300,000₽ Peacekeeper Level 37 0.60 32,000₽ Mechanic Level 40 0.60 2,500,000₽ Skier Level 38 0.75 2,600,000₽ Ragman Level 42 0.60 2,500,000₽ Therapist Level 35 0.60 900,000₽

Finally, remember that quests can not only give you rep levels between 0.01 to 0.05 per quest but, a lot of quests can also reduce your rep level with other Traders.

