You have to learn to work as a team before you get a third slot.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the newest strategy game in the series, inviting players into a new epic quest across the universe. While this game does many things differently than its predecessor, some of the game’s classic staples are there. For instance, players will unlock the classic three-person team to go into each battle.

You’ll need to progress past the early part of the game to unlock the full team, alongside a new character and Spark. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to unlock three fighter teams in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

How to unlock three fighter teams in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

You’ll unlock your third fighter slot in the Sunrise Temple after a new character is revealed in a cinematic. During the battle against the Giant Wildclaw, you will gain access to Edge, who will be locked as the third character during that battle. When you get Edge, you’ll also unlock access to their Spark, the Exosphere.

Once you defeat the Giant Wildclaw, you’ll be able to travel as a party of three in the open world and fight as three in battles. The game seems to limit the players to two fighters as they get used to the controls and working with different characters’ weapons and abilities. The addition of the third fighter then opens up the player’s options exponentially.

The fighters in Sparks of Hope are unique, often complimenting each other in ways that weren’t possible in the first game. With abilities and weapons that work at different distances, it’s a lot of fun to play with different combinations.