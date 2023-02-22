How to throw in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is Xbox’s first major launch as part of the Game Pass and many players are hopping into this dystopian Soviet adventure. There are a number of ways that players can interact with the environment, including being able to pick up and throw items. The game, however, doesn’t make it immediately clear, so some players are confused about how to actually use the mechanic.

Being able to throw items can give you an extra option to take on your enemies and push them back. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to throw items in Atomic Heart.

How do you throw an item in Atomic Heart?

The Char-Les glove is a great weapon in Atomic Heart that provides the player with a lot of options, including throwing. Players only need to press the required button while looking at certain objects to be able to pick them up, which is the Right Bumper on a controller and F on a keyboard. After picking it up, hold the button as hard as you want to throw it, and then let it go to send it flying.

Throwing an item can be a great way to push a charging robot or mutant away from you, especially when you don’t have any ammo. On a controller, the key is the same one that’s used to initiate the scanner, so make sure you don’t activate it by accident by throwing it too soon after you pick up the item. This can be frustrating but it’s possible to avoid running into this issue if you’re careful.

You can upgrade the glove in Atomic Heart in a variety of ways, but it doesn’t appear the glove’s throwing ability is one of them.