How to solve Wordle: 5 letter words that start with ‘SQU’

In Wordle, sometimes life gets much more difficult if players have a few certain letters in the right spot compared to having no letters whatsoever. If players have no letters correctly structured, then they have a little freedom in what words they can guess. However, if they have a couple of letters in the correct position, then they’re more limited in what words they can type in. This situation could happen if players find themselves with a word starting with “SQU.”

Of course, while players might have a word that starts with “SQU,” this doesn’t mean they need to guess a word using those starting letters. They could try and use words with different letters to uncover any hidden ones that they can then use in their real guesses for the Wordle.

Either way, if players need some help narrowing down guesses that begin with “SQU,” they can look below for the full list.

Squab

Squad

Squat

Squaw

Squeg

Squib

Squid

Most of the words on this list should look familiar to a majority of players. These are commonly used words in the English language, but players just might not think to use them during a game of Wordle.

There are some strange words on this list, however. “Squeg” and “squaw” aren’t too common of words. While it remains a possibility they could someday be the answer to a Wordle, players will likely be better off trying the words that are more common first and then seeing what comes of it.