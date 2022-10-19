How to solve Prof. Backpack’s Riddle of the Temple in Sunrise Temple

In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first world you’ll land on will be Beacon Beach, where the benevolent demi-god Augie reigns. The beacon at this beach has been snuffed out, however, and players will need to dive deep into Sunrise Temple to find and solve the mysteries of this planet. One of these mysteries involves a set of sculptures meant to tell Augie and his brother, Perfectus’s, story.

A Rabbid with a small mustache and giant backpack named Prof. Backpack waits in the second chamber of Sunrise Temple and is waiting for you to solve his riddle. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to solve Prof. Backpack’s riddle in Sunrise Temple.

What’s the answer to Prof. Backpack’s riddle in Sunrise Temple?

Screengrab via Nintendo

First, the riddle is “The King pins the star on his favored son. The outcast runs away, toward a new dawn.” The King is represented on the checkered floor as the statue with blue hair and beard, Augie is the statue with a giant green knapsack, and the sun likely represents Beacon Beach or Sunrise Temple.

Players are instructed to read through the different painted tableaus in Sunrise Temple, which tell the story of Augie and his brother Perfectus. Augie was frequently upstaged and eclipsed by Perfectus, so he eventually went his own way. You need to make the statues reflect this to solve the riddle.

The solution is that the King statue should face the Perfectus statue and Augie should face the Sun statue. The King was in favor of Perfectus, reflecting the thumbs up he gives him and rejects Augie, shown by the palm out. So Augie ran away to the Sun Temple, “a new dawn,” and led Beacon Beach to where it is today.

By completing the quest, players will earn one Planet Coin by talking to Prof. Backpack after the match and a Star Potion in the chest that spawns when you finish the puzzle.