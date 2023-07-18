How to see exosuit abilities in Exoprimal

Exoprimal offers players 10 different exosuits to take into combat against the dinosaur invasion, though weirdly makes it difficult to see exosuit abilities.

Each exosuit in Exoprimal comes with abilities to use, ranging from high-powered attacks, defensive boosts, crowd control effects, healing, and more.

Exosuits in Exoprimal are split into three classes, with tanks being defensive, assault being the main sources of damage, and support providing, you guessed it, support, and each comes with abilities to further enhance them.

Exoprimal, however, does not allow you to see exosuit abilities outside of being in a game, which can make it difficult if you are looking to try something new without holding back your team, but there is an alternative.

How can you see exosuit abilities in Exoprimal?

A quick how-to guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While in a game of Exoprimal, players can simply press down on their D-Pad if playing with controller or F1 if using mouse or keyboard to display all information about the exosuit.

It will display all exosuit abilities, the controls you need to activate them, and a description of what they do.

We recommend jumping into training mode and following the above steps to get a look into all of the abilities for each exosuit, though you can also look at our exosuit abilities guide as an alternative.

Thankfully, a quick click of the D-Pad or a press of F1 can be done before a game starts, providing you time to get an insight, but hopefully, Capcom adds an option to view abilities in the User Interface out of game.

About the author