How to save your game in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human can be intense and challenging, making saving the game frequently seem like a good idea. Unfortunately, you can’t manually save in Dying Light 2 and have to rely on the game’s autosave feature. The good news is the game saves frequently, and there are a few ways to trigger the autosave to ensure you won’t lose any progress.

The game will autosave each time you complete a quest or objective, meaning you can rest easy knowing your progress is saved periodically as you complete missions. But if you need to end your playing session or are done for the day, there are a couple of other ways to save the game.

The easiest is sleeping in a bed, as the game automatically saves each time you rest your eyes. You can find beds in safe zones across the map, which are marked with green icons on the map. You can also autosave by fast traveling, although this form of travel isn’t unlocked until later in the game. But once you unlock the ability to fast travel, don’t be afraid to use it to your advantage.

Not being able to save manually might be frustrating for some players, but it does remove the need to open the menu constantly. Most of the time, Dying Light 2 autosaves frequently enough that you don’t have to worry. But remember the two other options if you’re in a pinch, especially if you aren’t close to finishing a quest or objective.