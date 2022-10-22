In Gotham Knights, players take on the role of a squad of heroes attempting to defend Gotham in the wake of Batman’s death. That means they’ll have to fight a lot against the gangs of criminals that make the city dangerous. Luckily, there are ways to restore your health and get back into the fight in Gotham Knights.

Your healing resources are limited each night, so you may want to be careful and recognize your limits. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to restore your health and heal yourself in Gotham Knights.

How to restore your health & heal yourself in Gotham Knights

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

In the bottom left area of your screen, you’ll notice the standard icon for health, a little cross. If you need health, press that button, and you’ll instantly receive a boost if you still have some left. If you’re out of consumables, you won’t be able to heal until you get some more.

You can replenish your health consumables by either ending your patrol and going home for the night or defeating mini-bosses that hang out with smaller enemies. While it’s not guaranteed, defeating the mini-bosses will often provide a health consumable. This is because taking them out will often require you to use one immediately after the fight.

This system seems to encourage the player to call it a night when they have run out of health consumables, otherwise, they keep dying repeatedly. That’s all you need to know about how to restore your health and heal yourself in Gotham Knights.