How to reroll in Tribe Nine

Upon its release, Tribe Nine‘s gacha system, Synchro, can be used only 12 times before you exhaust all premium currency. Its restrictive rewards means you’re off to a slow start accumulating the team you’re wanting.

Here’s our Tribe Nine reroll guide to ensure you’re making the most of what it currently has to offer.

Tribe Nine reroll guide

All eyes should be on her! Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Tribe Nine, you’ll roll for characters or tension cards. Since you’re so resource limited, aiming to roll for a character takes precedence, especially for elusive three-star characters. While Tribe Nine isn’t all that generous, this tactic allows for swift redos on its current banners after you’ve played its tutorial.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to rerolling:

Start the game and complete the tutorial. This will take around 30 minutes. The tutorial end is indicated by unlocking Tribe Nine‘s gacha system, Synchro. To ensure you’re at the right section, your current objective should be “Head to the Lower Levels of 24 City.” During this segment, your very first free pull within the tutorial is pre-determined. Click on the menu. Ensure that you’ve claimed all the pre-registration and launch-day freebies under the Mail tab before proceeding. We are specifically talking about the Enigma Entity freebies that are used in Synchro to roll for characters. You will have 86 days to claim these freebies at the time of writing. Click on Synchro in the menu. Select the Shop option to maximize your pulls by exchanging Enigmatic Fragments for Enigma Entity. You should now have 12 pulls in total. Roll on the banner of your choice, but we highly recommend The Inquisitive Lady of Literature. If you’re not happy with the results after spending every Engima Entity you can (this includes one x10 roll and two x1 rolls), exit to the title screen. Click on the top left bar. Click on options and select Delete Player Data. Click OK and select the Skip option when starting a new game. This brings you back to the first objective post-tutorial, taking up barely a minute of your time. Now you can start rerolling. Repeat these steps as often as you’d like. For those content on their rerolls and sticking to their game file, remember to pick up an additional 300 Enigma Entity by linking your account to Steam.

Tribe Nine banners and rolls

One of the many characters you can reroll for. Image by Akatsuki Games

Currentl,y Tribe Nine is very restrictive with its rewards and rolls. At the time of writing this, the current banners available are The Inquisitive Lady of Literature, Tsuruko Semba’s signature three-star Tension Card, Add Insult to Injury, and the permanent standard banner, Embarking Companionship.

Ignore the standard banner since its character appearance rates are no different to the limited banner which offers characters instead of Tension Cards at 0.3 percent. We recommend pulling from The Inquisitive Lady of Literature because it boosts three exclusive characters, one being a three-star unit. We highly suggest rolling for this unit, Tsuruko Semba.

Semba appears at a rate of 0.3 percent. Hyakuichitaro Senju and Yutaka Gotanda are also boosted at a rate of 1.7 percent. You have a 0.3 percent chance of rolling for the other three-star characters: Jio Takinogawa, Miu Jujo, Enoki Yukigaya, and Q. And if you’re looking for more Enigma Entity, you can always check out our list of Tribe Nine codes.

