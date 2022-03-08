How to preload GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6 is in development, allowing the long-lasting fifth edition of the franchise to make its way to yet another generation of consoles.

GTA 5 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. Considering launch periods cause a surge in player counts, the servers may struggle to keep up with the demand and make it difficult for players to download the game.

To prevent this, however, most developers allow players to preload games ahead of their launch, and GTA 5 can now be preloaded for players who pre-ordered the game digitally through their PS5 or Microsoft Store.

How can you preload GTA 5 on Xbox Series X|S?

To preload GTA 5 on Xbox Series X|S, players will need to:

Press the middle button on their Xbox controller

Head over to the store tab

Find the Games Coming Soon Tab

Scroll down until you see GTA Online and GTA 5 Story Mode

Choose the version that you’d like to install and click on Pre-order

Players who haven’t pre-order the game will need to do so at this stage, and the installation will only start when you complete the purchase

How can you preload GTA 5 PS5?

Preloading GTA 5 on PS5 is trickier since players who own the PS4 version of the game will have an easier time while navigating around the menus.

If you own the PS4 version of the game:

Launch your PS5

Find GTA 5 on your home screen

Choose the three dots located next to the Play Game option

Select View Product and click on the three dots menu on the right

You’ll have the option to choose either GTA 5 or GTA Online at this stage and start downloading the game

If you don’t own the PS4 version of GTA 5: