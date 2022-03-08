How to preload GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6 is in development, allowing the long-lasting fifth edition of the franchise to make its way to yet another generation of consoles.
GTA 5 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. Considering launch periods cause a surge in player counts, the servers may struggle to keep up with the demand and make it difficult for players to download the game.
To prevent this, however, most developers allow players to preload games ahead of their launch, and GTA 5 can now be preloaded for players who pre-ordered the game digitally through their PS5 or Microsoft Store.
How can you preload GTA 5 on Xbox Series X|S?
To preload GTA 5 on Xbox Series X|S, players will need to:
- Press the middle button on their Xbox controller
- Head over to the store tab
- Find the Games Coming Soon Tab
- Scroll down until you see GTA Online and GTA 5 Story Mode
- Choose the version that you’d like to install and click on Pre-order
- Players who haven’t pre-order the game will need to do so at this stage, and the installation will only start when you complete the purchase
How can you preload GTA 5 PS5?
Preloading GTA 5 on PS5 is trickier since players who own the PS4 version of the game will have an easier time while navigating around the menus.
If you own the PS4 version of the game:
- Launch your PS5
- Find GTA 5 on your home screen
- Choose the three dots located next to the Play Game option
- Select View Product and click on the three dots menu on the right
- You’ll have the option to choose either GTA 5 or GTA Online at this stage and start downloading the game
If you don’t own the PS4 version of GTA 5:
- Turn on your PS5
- Navigate to the PlayStation Store
- Head over to the Latest Tab and find GTA 5
- Pre-order the game, and the download button will appear on the game’s store page