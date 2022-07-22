How to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy

In China, Tower of Fantasy is very popular, and many fans are looking forward to its international release. Despite Tower of Fantasy only being available in China, some Beta versions are available in specific regions. The Beta testing will help the game have fewer issues before a wide-scale launch. Players can start preparing for the game’s release now that it is close to being available on multiple platforms outside of China.

Tower of Fantasy is now available for pre-registration, and more rewards are given as more people sign up. As for the registration process, the site isn’t specific about where to register; it just focuses on the gameplay and how many people have already registered. We have a simple way to get it done so that you can be ready for the day Tower of Fantasy releases.

Where do I pre-register for Tower of Fantasy?

When you arrive at the Tower of Fantasy homepage, you’ll see the pre-registration rewards but not where to sign up. To pre-register for Tower of Fantasy, scroll to the top of the homepage. If the page doesn’t respond, just click the up button on the right until the number shows 01. There will be a text box asking for your preferred email address. Put your email address in, then look in your email for the verification email. Upon verifying your email, you will receive a response stating that you have successfully pre-registered. In addition, you will be able to receive a pre-registration bonus when the game launches.

To pre-register on Apple or Android devices, you need to go to their app stores and pre-register there. Registering on those stores only registers your Apple or Gmail email address, which is why we recommend registering on the homepage regardless of your preferred platform.

As the game is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022, you still have time to register and claim your registration bonuses.

What are the registration bonuses for Tower of Fantasy?

Many rewards have already been unlocked for Tower of Fantasy, and more rewards will be unlocked as more people pre-register. You will receive all the unlocked rewards if you register any time before the game launches.