How to pre-register for Star Wars: Hunters and unlock exclusive items

There’s a lot to look forward to in the near future for fans of Star Wars games, including the Knights of the Old Republic remake by Aspyr, an open-world game from Massive Entertainment, and in all likelihood a Jedi Fallen Order sequel. But before all that, a multiplayer title is on its way to the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms in Star Wars: Hunters.

Star Wars: Hunters is a third-person arena shooter featuring a cast of characters hailing from all parts of the galaxy, fighting it out in an actual arena setting on the Outer Rim. Taking place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the heroes you control look to be fighting for fame and glory above all else.

The game was originally set to release at the end of 2021 but has now been moved back to an unknown date in 2022. Players can, however, pre-register for the game and can earn some exclusive in-game content by doing so.

How to pre-register for Star Wars: Hunters and earn exclusive in-game content

You can pre-register for Star Wars: Hunters on the official website. Scroll down to where it says to pre-register and join the Hunters News Network.

It will ask you what platform you typically play on. While it includes platforms that haven’t been announced for Star Wars: Hunters like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, it’s unclear if this indicates plans for the game to eventually come to those platforms.

If you’re a content creator, it will ask you to include your channel name, its URL, what platform you’re on, and your number of subscribers. If you’re not a content creator, it will ask you how you found the website, what genre of games you prefer, and how often you play. Click the Accept checkmark, add your email, and click Submit.

Image via Zynga

Just signing up doesn’t appear to guarantee you the exclusive in-game content, however. That content will be unlocked for all pre-registered users once they hit sign-up milestones at 250,000, 500,000, 750,000, and one million users.

Based on the icons shown, it looks the milestones include the characters Utooni and Rieve, or at least skins for them. It also looks like the rewards include a set of blasters and a melee weapon, most likely cosmetics.