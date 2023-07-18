Exoprimal offers the ability to group as a team of five to take down the dinosaur threat, allowing you to face off against prehistoric foes with your friends.

With PvP and PvE elements, Exoprimal sees players select from a variety of exosuits to create a balanced team composition of tanks, assault, and support players.

As an online-only game, Exoprimal is best when played with friends, particularly as the variety of content keeps you on your toes, though crossplay is unfortunately limited in the title.

If you are looking to play with friends in Exoprimal, follow the steps below for your platform.

How to play with friends in Exoprimal on Xbox

Exoprimal is available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC, which provides the only effective way for players on different platforms to join and play together by following these steps.

Create or sign in to a Capcom account

Select the Xbox menu

Select the friend to invite from the friends list

Invite them to play Exoprimal with the invite button

The Buddy tab has what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alternatively, you can invite or join a friends session by opening the ‘Buddy’ tab on the Exoprimal home menu.

Sign in to Exoprimal

On the main menu, look to the right for the ‘Buddy’ tab

Click the plus button

Find an online friend and select their username

Click ‘Invite’ or ‘Join Session’

How to play with friends in Exoprimal on PlayStation

PlayStation players in Exoprimal can play with friends across PS4 and PS5, but cannot join a session or invite a friend on PC or Xbox.

Create or sign into a Capcom account

Press the PS center button

Select the party menu

Choose the Invite to Game option and select friends you want to invite

Related: How to see exosuit abilities in Exoprimal

How to play with friends in Exoprimal on PC

If playing on the Xbox App for PC, players can directly create sessions with those on the Xbox console by following the same steps above.

Those playing on Steam, however, are limited to only being able to directly invite other PC players on Steam by following these steps.

Press SHIFT and TAB while in-game to open the Steam overlay

Go to the Friend’s menu

Click on your friend and select “invite”.

Related: How to use the Recovery Module in Exoprimal

How to play with friends in Exoprimal on different platforms

Currently, the only way for two different platforms to create an Exoprimal session together is if a PC player is playing on the Xbox app, which then allows you to invite or join friends playing on an Xbox console.

There is currently no way to create a session and invite friends from across multiple platforms, though you may be matched into a game with players on different platforms.

Full crossplay could be added to Exoprimal in a future update, although it has not been revealed as part of the roadmap for the next nine months and first three seasons.

About the author