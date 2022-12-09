After multiple delays and a ton of anticipation, Forspoken is almost here, and before the action RPG lands on PlayStation and PC next month gamers will have a chance to test it out.

Given the marketing for the game so far has been less than stellar, some gamers might not be certain whether or not they’re ready to purchase the game for its full price on release. Now, thanks to this demo you can check it out enough to know if it’s something you want to invest in when the time comes.

Of course, to do this you’ll first need to know where to get access to this Forspoken demo. Fortunately, it’s not a difficult task and will be readily available for many potential buyers to take advantage of when it goes live on the evening of Dec. 8.

How to play the Forspoken Demo on PS5

Image via Square Enix

Playing the new Forspoken demo couldn’t be easier and all you’ll need to do is a PlayStation 5 device and Network ID.

Simply boot up your PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store tab

Search for Forspoken

Select, download, and install the new demo

It’s that simple. Once you finish this you can get your first taste of the highly anticipated RPG. It won’t be too long before you can dive head-on into this game. Pre-orders are now live for Forspoken ahead of its Jan. 24, 2023 release date.

On release, Forspoken will land on not just PlayStation 5, but also PC, however, right now no PC demo has been announced.

With the release just around the corner, it doesn’t look like PC will get a demo.