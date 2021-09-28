How to play the Battlefield 2042 open beta

Battlefield 2042 is the next title in the iconic series, taking players to a dark future where extreme weather events and scarce resources have devastated the world.

Players can expect exciting fights across large maps, each with their own unique atmosphere and experience. While players will have to wait until Nov. 19 for the full Battlefield 2042 experience, the open beta in October will give them their first look at the highly anticipated title.

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will take place on Oct. 6 to 9. Players who pre-order the game will get early access on Oct. 6 to 7, and the remainder of the player base can join the action for the remainder of the beta. The beta will be available across all supported platforms, allowing almost anyone to join the fun.

Playing the beta is simple. Once you have access to the beta, you just need to download it on your preferred platform. Preloading the beta will be available on Oct. 5, and Dice and EA will likely release more information about this process closer to the beta. Once the game is downloaded, you can enjoy the game for the remainder of the beta.

Fans can enjoy two game modes, five specialists, and a wide array of weapons and vehicles in the Battlefield 2042 open beta. Progress from the beta will not carry over into the main game, but it is still worth experiencing.

Check the official Battlefield website for more information about the open beta, how to preload it on your platform, and how to pre-order the game.