How to play The Alters demo

To step up to The Alters and submerge yourself in a sea of sci-fi sickness, let’s show you how to download and play its highly anticipated demo.

Developers are starting to get freaky with new releases by mixing up the genres and subverting our expectations. The Alters is a prime example as it incorporates a blend of sci-fi spookiness, survival, crafting, base-building, and time manipulation.

It’s easily one of the most intriguing prospects this year, and if that wasn’t enough, a demo has been announced for The Alters—and in space, no one can hear you scream (about not knowing how to download the demo).

How to download The Alters demo, explained

We’re always down for Beer Pong. Image via 11 bit studios

To download The Alters demo, you need to access it via Steam and Windows between June 10 and June 17, download it to your system so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Even though The Alters is scheduled to release on PlayStation and Xbox too, the demo is restricted to those playing on PC. We’re not sure why, but this is the lay of the land as advertised by The Alters Official Demo Announcement Trailer released on June 5 2024.

While we don’t know the exact specifics yet, expect the official The Alters Steam page to be updated either closer to the time or on June 10 with an option to download the demo. Like any demo, all you should need to do is install it to your device, and it’ll be ready to play once it’s downloaded.

Time will tell if The Alters lives up to the hype, but we have a sneaky feeling it’s going to scratch a spooky itch. Meanwhile, check out the best horror games of 2023 to see if there are any gems you missed out on.

