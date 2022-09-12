How to play the 2022/23 season on FM22

Players are still in a holding pattern waiting for games like Football Manager 2023 and FIFA 23 to be officially released. Fans of English soccer in real life are stuck waiting for games to resume toward the end of the U.K.’s period of mourning. There are just far fewer avenues than normal for soccer lovers to get their fix.

Of course, there’s always the option of carrying on a save from the previous versions of those aforementioned video games and taking them forward an extra year. But games tend to get a little weird when that happens, with players leaving and joining teams according to a computer AI and not as a reflection of real life.

That’s where the Steam Workshop comes in.

Thanks to modders working in the Steam Workshop, you can download player-created content that will fundamentally alter your game. And for Football Manager 2022, that includes fast-forwarding to the current season of play.

Check out the guide below to figure out the best way to play the newest season in Football Manager before the next game even comes out.

Best FM22 2022/23 Steam Workshop seasonal mods

This mod by willhorwood2004 is particularly good for fans of the English game sinc it updates every league in the Football League with the correct teams for the 22/23 season. That includes the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two. If you were wanting to start a new save that lets you play in one of the current leagues playing in real life, this is a mod for you.

Also included in the update are updates for Philippe Coutinho and Erling Haaland. Given Haaland’s bombastic start to the season in real life, Manchester City fans will most likely want to grab the latest update on him while they still can.

For those players who want to start a save with as many rosters accurate to their current real-life status as possible, this update from FMInside seems like the way to go. After downloading the update, rosters for some of the best teams in the game will update to reflect this summer’s transfers and create more accurate clubs to real life for the current season of play. The list of leagues covered isn’t completely exhaustive, but with support for even countries like Bulgaria and Ecuador, it should give you more than enough transfers to make it feel like you’re playing the newest version of the game.