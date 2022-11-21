How to play MLB The Show 22 on PC

MLB The Show 22 is one of the current console exclusives that has PC players searching for answers. Earlier this year, the newest MLB video game was released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Like every year since 2006, the game did not initially release on PC, causing some frustration among baseball fans who are a part of the PC Master Race.

Last year, however, MLB The Show 21 decided to finally break the mold and was given a PC release. Well, sort of. Instead of a full-fledged PC port, the game came to Windows via Xbox Game Pass, the popular game subscription service. As MLB The Show 22 has been out for several months at this point, fans are wondering if they will also be able to play the newest title on PC via this method as well.

Play MLB The Show 22 on PC

As fortune would have it, MLB The Show 22 has launched on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is the highest tier of the subscription service. The Ultimate tier costs $14.99 a month, which fans will need to either pay or upgrade to from the base Game Pass service.

Once fans have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they will be able to access MLB The Show 22 and a fleet of other titles via the service. PC users can simply download Xbox Game Pass from the Microsoft Store or via the Xbox website. Then, they can log in with their information and start playing any game that’s available on the service, including both MLB The Show 21 and 22.