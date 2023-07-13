How to play Exoprimal early using the New Zealand trick

Capcom’s dino-hunting extravaganza Exoprimal is here and a staggered global release means players in New Zealand can access the game early.

Exoprimal releases at 12pm local time on Friday, July 14 which, due to time zones, means players in New Zealand will be the first to jump onto the game.

If you don’t fancy waiting patiently until the release in your time zone, there are ways to avoid the region-locking on consoles—which has become a popular move for gamers in recent years.

It’s worth remembering that staggered releases are done for a reason, so you may encounter server instability or other issues if you try these methods, but we’ve detailed how to play Exoprimal early on various platforms below.

How to play Exoprimal early on Xbox using the New Zealand trick

Xbox players are provided with the simplest way of accessing staggered releases early, as you merely need to complete a few steps on the profile settings.

Open the Settings menu

Select “System”

Select “Language & Location”

Set your location to New Zealand

Restart your console

How to play Exoprimal early on PlayStation using the New Zealand trick

Unfortunately, PlayStation players don’t have such an easy way of accessing games like Exoprimal early, as an account is region-locked upon creation.

But you can still play Exoprimal early by simply creating a new PlayStation account, using a different email, and selecting New Zealand when you get to the stage where you select your country and region.

You will need to purchase the game on your new account, then use the Console Sharing option to access it on your main account after full release, but all progress you have made in Exoprimal will be lost.

How to play Exoprimal early on PC using the New Zealand trick

Players may be able to pull off a version of this trick using a VPN but they are unreliable at best and risky at worst, so it’s advised that PC players wait their turn.

