How to optimize your MyPlayer build: The best dribble moves in NBA 2K23

Looking to break some ankles in NBA 2K23? You’ve come to the right place. While we can’t go on the court and dribble for you, we can help you optimize your MyPlayer build with the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23.

There are several settings that go into your overall dribbling package. Optimizing them all should result in a much smoother experience on the court. Leaving a couple unattended because they don’t necessarily look important can and will bring along on-court regrets.

The settings you need to pay attention to are:

Dribble style

Signature size-up

Size-up escape

Moving crossover

Moving behind the back

Moving spin

Moving hesitation

Moving stepback

Spin jumper

Hop jumper

As you’ve probably guessed, the last couple of animations also tie into your MyPlayer’s jump shot. They function as dribble preparation for the jumper, which makes them a core part of the dribbling package and essential for releasing a clean shot out of a tough spot.

As we established in our ultimate NBA 2K23 jump shot guide, skills and animations are separated into height sections: for players under 6 foot 5 inches tall, for players between 6 foot 5 inches and 6 foot 10 inches, and for players 6 foot 10 inches and above.

This rule applies to dribble moves, too. We will show you the best dribble setup for the shortest and mid-height players. If your guy is a center, our recommended setup would be to not dribble the ball unless absolutely necessary. If you insist on doing so anyways, just equip Joel Embiid’s animations and call it a day.

Best dribble moves for players under 6 foot 5 inches in NBA 2K23

Dribble style – Chris Paul

Signature size-up – Steve Francis

Size-up escape – Trae Young

Moving crossover – Trae Young

Moving behind the back – Stephen Curry

Moving spin – John Wall

Moving hesitation – Kyrie Irving

Moving stepback – John Wall

Spin jumper – Allen Iverson

Hop jumper – Allen Iverson

Best dribble moves for players between 6 foot 5 inches and 6 foot 10 inches in NBA 2K23

Dribble style – Michael Jordan

Signature size-up – LeBron James

Size-up escape – LeBron James

Moving crossover – James Harden

Moving behind the back – Zach LaVine

Moving spin – Penny Hardaway

Moving hesitation – Luka Dončić

Moving stepback – Luka Dončić

Spin jumper – Penny Hardaway

Hop jumper – James Harden

Having the best dribbling setup in NBA 2K23 won’t win you games by itself, but it certainly helps along the way.