How to optimize your MyPlayer build: The best dribble moves in NBA 2K23

Looking to break some ankles in NBA 2K23? You’ve come to the right place. While we can’t go on the court and dribble for you, we can help you optimize your MyPlayer build with the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23.
There are several settings that go into your overall dribbling package. Optimizing them all should result in a much smoother experience on the court. Leaving a couple unattended because they don’t necessarily look important can and will bring along on-court regrets.
The settings you need to pay attention to are:
- Dribble style
- Signature size-up
- Size-up escape
- Moving crossover
- Moving behind the back
- Moving spin
- Moving hesitation
- Moving stepback
- Spin jumper
- Hop jumper
As you’ve probably guessed, the last couple of animations also tie into your MyPlayer’s jump shot. They function as dribble preparation for the jumper, which makes them a core part of the dribbling package and essential for releasing a clean shot out of a tough spot.
As we established in our ultimate NBA 2K23 jump shot guide, skills and animations are separated into height sections: for players under 6 foot 5 inches tall, for players between 6 foot 5 inches and 6 foot 10 inches, and for players 6 foot 10 inches and above.
This rule applies to dribble moves, too. We will show you the best dribble setup for the shortest and mid-height players. If your guy is a center, our recommended setup would be to not dribble the ball unless absolutely necessary. If you insist on doing so anyways, just equip Joel Embiid’s animations and call it a day.
Best dribble moves for players under 6 foot 5 inches in NBA 2K23
- Dribble style – Chris Paul
- Signature size-up – Steve Francis
- Size-up escape – Trae Young
- Moving crossover – Trae Young
- Moving behind the back – Stephen Curry
- Moving spin – John Wall
- Moving hesitation – Kyrie Irving
- Moving stepback – John Wall
- Spin jumper – Allen Iverson
- Hop jumper – Allen Iverson
Best dribble moves for players between 6 foot 5 inches and 6 foot 10 inches in NBA 2K23
- Dribble style – Michael Jordan
- Signature size-up – LeBron James
- Size-up escape – LeBron James
- Moving crossover – James Harden
- Moving behind the back – Zach LaVine
- Moving spin – Penny Hardaway
- Moving hesitation – Luka Dončić
- Moving stepback – Luka Dončić
- Spin jumper – Penny Hardaway
- Hop jumper – James Harden
Having the best dribbling setup in NBA 2K23 won’t win you games by itself, but it certainly helps along the way.