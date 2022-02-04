How to “Meet the people of the Bazaar” in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

After finishing the first few hours of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll encounter The Only Way Out quest, which contains a confusing objective. After traveling to the Bazaar, the objective will change from “Spend time at the Bazaar while waiting to hear from Hakon” to “Meet the people of Bazaar.” The game doesn’t tell you how to complete this objective, but it’s a relatively straightforward process.

There doesn’t seem to be a specific person you need to speak to in the Bazaar to complete the objective, as we talked to everyone and still had the same task. But the objective did eventually be marked as complete after we started the two side quests available at the market.

Every player should explore the Bazaar as it contains the two side quests and multiple vendors. By this point, you likely have several valuables sitting in your inventory, which can be sold to any vendor in the market. The two side quests, “Cheers!” and “The Spark of Invention,” can also be started from this location. The Spark of Invention was the easier of the two for us as we already had the materials needed in our inventory. Cheers! requires you to make a difficult choice, but either outcome is profitable.

While we were on the way to the first location for the Cheers! mission, Hakon radioed us, explaining the next part of the plan. It is unclear if you have to start the side missions to trigger the next part of the story quest or if you need to explore a certain distance. It’s also possible Hakon calls after a certain amount of time, although it is not specified.

The best solution is to start both side quests and wait for Hakon to make contact. These are simple quests with decent rewards, and you’ll be able to explore the surrounding area.