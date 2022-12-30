Dwarf Fortress is a deeply complex and intricate game that has been in development for more than 20 years. In this colony sim, you are in charge of creating a thriving dwarf community deep underground, but that is often much easier said than done.

In Dwarf Fortress, you can’t directly control any of your dwarves, you can only try to lead them in the right direction and give them the proper tools for the job. One of these tools is the wheelbarrow, and this object can be extremely valuable to your colony by allowing your dwarves to transport items much faster than they normally would.

If you’re interested in making some wheelbarrows and are unsure about how to get your dwarves to use them, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make wheelbarrows in Dwarf Fortress

To make a wheelbarrow in Dwarf Fortress, you’re going to need some lumber on hand and a Carpenter’s Workshop as well as an available worker. Once you have everything you need, open the crafting tasks within the Carpenter’s Workshop and scroll to the bottom and you should see wheelbarrows. Now just select wheelbarrow and the amount you wish to be crafted.

Once crafted, your wheelbarrow will be transported to the nearest marked storage location.

How to get your dwarves to use wheelbarrows in Dwarf Fortress

To make use of your newly crafted wheelbarrow head to the storage area it’s been sent to and click on the keg icon, which will open the menu that lets you select tool usage for your storage, and make sure you have the wheelbarrow usage set to at least one. Now, anytime your dwarves need to transport items to or from that specific storage area they will use the wheelbarrow you’ve crafted for them.

Wheelbarrows are especially helpful for dwarves transporting heavier objects like ores and stone and will cut down on their travel time dramatically.