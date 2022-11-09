Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game that features a wide variety of exciting activities and adventures to go on with your favorite Disney characters. One of the most comprehensive activities in the game is cooking. From gathering the necessary ingredients to throwing it all into a pot and whipping up your favorite dish, there’s never a dull moment.

One of the best recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Tekka Maki, a four-star sushi that will have you traveling all over the game’s world if you wish to cook it.

Tekka Maki will give you loads of energy once consumed or it can be sold for 366 Star Coins, so if you’re interested in cooking this delicious Japanese dish, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The four ingredients required to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley are the following:

One Tuna

One Soya

One Seaweed

One Rice

The chief ingredient of Tekka Maki is undoubtedly the Tuna that makes up the heart and soul of the dish. To get your hands on this ingredient you’ll need to go fishing in either the Glade of Trust or the Forgotten Lands. The former will cost you 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock, while the latter is a whopping 15,000.

Another vital ingredient for Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Soya. To get this soybean you’ll need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight and then repair Goofy’s Stall there. The Soya you’re looking for can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall or you can choose to buy the seeds for it, but you’ll have to wait a while for it to grow once planted.

Next up is Seaweed. All you need to do is fish anywhere besides the Plaza. Just make sure to avoid any fishing circles or else you’ll catch a fish instead of Seaweed.

The last ingredient required to make Tekka Maki is Rice, and it’s another relatively easy ingredient to get your hands on. Just head to the Glade of Trust, which is also where you could find the first ingredient, Tuna. Once you’ve unlocked the biome for 5,000 Dreamlight you can purchase Rice or its seeds from Goofy’s Stall there, but you’ll need to wait a while for the plant to grow if you choose the latter.

Once you’ve gathered all of the ingredients, head to the nearest stove and toss all four into a pot along with one Coal to whip up Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.