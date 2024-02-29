To craft the legendary Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, you really need to go out of your way. Instead of making an Ocean and combining things like Fish and other sea creatures, you need Space and Farms. Without further ado, here’s how to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft.
Recommended Videos
Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part one
To make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, combine a Space Whale with Rocky. Making these items isn’t exactly straightforward, so I’ll divide the process into two parts. First, you need to make Cough and Farm.
Cough
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Plant
|+
|Dust
|=
|Pollen
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Volcano
|+
|Dust
|=
|Ash
|Pollen
|+
|Ash
|=
|Cough
Farm
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Dandelion Patch
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Dandelion Patch
|+
|Lake
|=
|Duck
|Duck
|+
|Water
|=
|Duckling
|Duck
|+
|Duckling
|=
|Family
|Family
|+
|Earth
|=
|Farm
Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part two
Now that you have Farm and Cough, you need to make Space Whale and Rocky.
Space Whale
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Steam
|+
|Fire
|=
|Engine
|Cough
|+
|Plant
|=
|Medicine
|Medicine
|+
|Water
|=
|Potion
|Engine
|+
|Potion
|=
|Rocket
|Rocket
|+
|Farm
|=
|Space Farm
|Space Farm
|+
|Water
|=
|Space Whale
Rocky
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Mountain
|+
|Mountain
|=
|Mountain Range
|Mountain Range
|+
|Duck
|=
|Rocky
Moby Dick
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Space Whale
|+
|Rocky
|=
|Moby Dick
Unfortunately, combining Moby Dick with other ingredients isn’t very interesting. Most of the time time, you’ll just get a regular Whale no matter what you combine Moby Dick with.