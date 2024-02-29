To craft the legendary Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, you really need to go out of your way. Instead of making an Ocean and combining things like Fish and other sea creatures, you need Space and Farms. Without further ado, here’s how to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft.

Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part one

Cough and Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, combine a Space Whale with Rocky. Making these items isn’t exactly straightforward, so I’ll divide the process into two parts. First, you need to make Cough and Farm.

Cough

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Plant + Dust = Pollen Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Dust = Ash Pollen + Ash = Cough

Farm

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Water + Water = Lake Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Duck + Water = Duckling Duck + Duckling = Family Family + Earth = Farm

Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part two

Space Whales make famous Whales. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have Farm and Cough, you need to make Space Whale and Rocky.

Space Whale

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Cough + Plant = Medicine Medicine + Water = Potion Engine + Potion = Rocket Rocket + Farm = Space Farm Space Farm + Water = Space Whale

Rocky

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Mountain Range + Duck = Rocky

Moby Dick

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Space Whale + Rocky = Moby Dick

Unfortunately, combining Moby Dick with other ingredients isn’t very interesting. Most of the time time, you’ll just get a regular Whale no matter what you combine Moby Dick with.