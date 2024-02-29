Category:
How to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft

Before you make a giant Whale, make a Space Whale.
Published: Feb 29, 2024 06:13 am
To craft the legendary Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, you really need to go out of your way. Instead of making an Ocean and combining things like Fish and other sea creatures, you need Space and Farms. Without further ado, here’s how to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft.

Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part one

To make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft, combine a Space Whale with Rocky. Making these items isn’t exactly straightforward, so I’ll divide the process into two parts. First, you need to make Cough and Farm.

Cough

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Earth+Water=Plant
Earth+Wind=Dust
Plant+Dust=Pollen
Fire+Fire=Volcano
VolcanoDust=Ash
Pollen+Ash=Cough

Farm

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Dandelion=Dandelion Patch
Water+Water=Lake
Dandelion Patch+Lake=Duck
DuckWater=Duckling
Duck+Duckling=Family
Family+Earth=Farm

Moby Dick recipe in Infinite Craft part two

Now that you have Farm and Cough, you need to make Space Whale and Rocky.

Space Whale

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Water+Fire=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Cough+Plant=Medicine
Medicine+Water=Potion
EnginePotion=Rocket
Rocket+Farm=Space Farm
Space Farm+Water=Space Whale

Rocky

Ingredient oneIngredient two Result
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Mountain+Mountain=Mountain Range
Mountain Range+Duck=Rocky

Moby Dick

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Space Whale+Rocky=Moby Dick

Unfortunately, combining Moby Dick with other ingredients isn’t very interesting. Most of the time time, you’ll just get a regular Whale no matter what you combine Moby Dick with.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.