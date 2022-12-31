Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fantastically addictive life sim with a plethora of exciting activities to partake in. One of the most comprehensive of these activities is cooking, and with over 160 recipes to choose from, you’ve got your work cut out for you if you plan on making all of them.

A great recipe for beginners is Margherita Pizza. Despite being a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this dish’s ingredients are fairly easy to get and won’t require any late-game zones to be unlocked.

If you’re interested in making this delicious dish for yourself, here’s everything you need to know to make Margherita Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find ingredients and how to make Margherita Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Being a four-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Margherita Pizza requires four different ingredients to cook. Here’s everything you need to bake this cheesy treat:

One Tomato

One Cheese

One Wheat

One of any Spice

First up, Tomato can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach after you’ve unlocked the zone for 1,000 Dreamlight and repaired the Disney character’s stall there. You can also choose to purchase Tomato seeds from Goofy, but be aware that you’ll have to wait a bit for your seeds to grow.

Cheese can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 180 Star Coins. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

Luckily, Wheat is one of the easier ingredients to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All you need to do is repair Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and you’ll be able to purchase Wheat or its seeds from the Disney character. But just like Tomato seeds, you’ll need to wait a while for your plant to grow.

The recipe for Margherita Pizza isn’t too picky when it comes to the choice of spice. Because of this, you may as well go for the easiest to get your hands on. The least complicated spices to get will likely be Oregano or Basil, which can both be harvested from wild plants found all over the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, respectively.

Now that you’ve gathered all the ingredients you need, toss them into a pot along with one Coal to bake yourself a delicious Margherita Pizza. This tasty dish can be consumed for 813 energy or sold for a nice 336 Star Coins.