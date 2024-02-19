How to make Detective in Infinite Craft

I’m going to keep it a hundred with you: I’ve been watching a load of True Detective lately and I figured it might be fun to figure out how to make that show in Infinite Craft. So, I worked diligently and tried to get that in there, particularly season one, which takes place in Louisiana.

Recommended Videos

I figured I could work backwards and combine a bunch of different US states and geographical terms until I somehow uncovered Louisiana, but I ended up getting New Orleans (close enough). I then worked my way into combining words like Pipe, Smoking, and Pencil to get Sherlock Holmes. That eventually turned into Detective, but I’m still inevitably seeking out how to make the algorithm work itself into uncovering True Detective season one.

We got really close, if we’re being honest. But, instead of discovering True Detective in Infinite Craft, I figured out how to make a new show called CSI: Circus, and I stumbled completely backwards into a “first discovery.” I’m not sure how big of a deal that is in a game where there are literally infinite first discoveries to be made, but I’m going to wear that thing like a mark of honor.

Since even I can’t really explain how I invented a new CSI spin-off, I’m going to explain how I made a Detective in Infinite Craft, since that’s what you’re probably here for, anyway.

How to make a Detective, Sherlock Holmes, and Watson in Infinite Craft

To make Detective in Infinite Craft, I laser-focused on Tobacco, Pencil, and Pipe. If you’ve seen literally any detective movie ever, those are pretty prominent props. Those words were derived from combining some relatively basic ingredients like Tree, Plant, and Ash (all of which can be added to your lineup by combining just a few of the things you receive beyond the four initial elements). I played around with those building blocks until eventually I combined Tobacco and Lake, which is apparently how you make a Pipe these days. From there, I was off to the races.

A rough look at my “show your work” section of this problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the full worksheet of items I combined in Infinite Craft to eventually yield Detective, along with some other notable words.

Earth + Plant = Tree

Tree + Fire = Ash

Ash + Tree = Pencil

Ash + Plant = Tobacco

Tobacco + Lake = Pipe

Tree + Pencil = Paper

Pipe + Pencil = Sherlock

Ash + Sherlock = Holmes

Sherlock + Holmes = Watson

Sherlock + Pipe = Smoke

Sherlock + Pencil = Detective

From here, things went a little bit off the rails. Remember earlier when I spent all that time down in New Orleans for a semi-related project? I got some Swamp-related words uncovered, as well, such as Alligator and Bog. Turns out, if you combine Alligator and Watson, you get Crocodile Hunter (definitely makes sense), and then if you combine Crocodile Hunter and Detective, you get Steve Irwin.