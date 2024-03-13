Category:
General

How to make Bird in Infinite Craft

Soar through this craft
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 04:57 am
Bird and its food in Infinite Craft
A weird evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, there are multiple elements you can combine to discover all sorts of animals and creatures, including the humble Bird. By unlocking Bird, you open yourself up to new types of avian— if you can find it first.

Recommended Videos

If you want to figure out how to make Bird for yourself and see what you can create with it along the way, here is the combination of elements you need to use to create it.

Bird recipe in Infinite Craft

Flying Fish and Earth combined makes Bird in Infinite Craft
A Bird’s meal creates a Bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Bird by combining Earth and Flying Fish in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Bird in five simple steps by creating what a fledgling eats to generate a feathered friend. Evolution works wonders here in the world of Infinite Craft.

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
Water+Water=Lake
Water+Lake=Ocean
Water+Ocean=Fish
Wind+Fish=Flying Fish
Earth+Flying Fish=Bird

What can you make with Bird in Infinite Craft?

Bird is a universal element in Infinite Craft, which combines with other elements to create combinations that lead to bigger and better things, just like with Human. Bird is pretty universal and can be combined with everything, but here are some of our favorite picks to send you on your way.

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
Bird+Bird=Flock
Bird+Water=Penguin
Bird+Fire=Phoenix
Bird+Earth=Chicken
Bird+Time=Fossil
Bird+Big Bang=Dinosaur
Bird+Pokémon=Pidgey
Bird+Love=Dove
Bird+America=Bald Eagle
Bird+Dragon=Wyvern
related content
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 13, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.