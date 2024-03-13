How to make Bird in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, there are multiple elements you can combine to discover all sorts of animals and creatures, including the humble Bird. By unlocking Bird, you open yourself up to new types of avian— if you can find it first.

If you want to figure out how to make Bird for yourself and see what you can create with it along the way, here is the combination of elements you need to use to create it.

Bird recipe in Infinite Craft

A Bird’s meal creates a Bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Bird by combining Earth and Flying Fish in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Bird in five simple steps by creating what a fledgling eats to generate a feathered friend. Evolution works wonders here in the world of Infinite Craft.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two

Result Water + Water = Lake Water + Lake = Ocean Water + Ocean = Fish Wind + Fish = Flying Fish Earth + Flying Fish = Bird

What can you make with Bird in Infinite Craft?

Bird is a universal element in Infinite Craft, which combines with other elements to create combinations that lead to bigger and better things, just like with Human. Bird is pretty universal and can be combined with everything, but here are some of our favorite picks to send you on your way.