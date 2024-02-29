Category:
How to make a Story in Infinite Craft

Stay a while and listen.
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:07 am
Infinite Craft story surrounded by other ingredients
Despite what you might have heard, Infinite Craft does have a Story; you just have to create it yourself. Making a Story is surprisingly easy and only takes a few steps. So, without further ado, here’s how to make a Story in Infinite Craft.

Story recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Story recipe
To create a Story in Infinite Craft, combine History with another History. To make History, you need Dust, Sand, Glass, and a bunch of other things that are related to Time. I guess that means it’s time to make History.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Dust=Sand
Sand+Fire=Glass
Glass+Sand=Hourglass
HourglassSand=Time
Fire+Dust=Ash
Time+Ash=History
History+History=Story

Fun Story combinations in Infinite Craft

Like I said, Infinite Craft does have a Story. Now, whether or not it’s a good Story depends on you. Depending on what you combine with Story, you can create some famous cartoons, novels, and even authors. In the meantime, here are a few fun combinations you can make with Story. 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Story+Story=Book
Story+Rocket=Space
Story+Engine=Novel
Story+Kite=Kite Runner
StoryMud=Myth
Story+Duck=Duck Tales (Woo-hoo!)
Story+Bullet Train=Murder on The Orient Express
Story+Moby Dick=Herman Melville
Story+Phoenix=Legend
StoryCar=Chariot
Story+Electricity=Frankenstein
Story+Dandelion Patch=Wish
StoryWhale=Moby Dick
Story+Medicine=Placebo
Story+Internet=Blog
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.