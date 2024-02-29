Despite what you might have heard, Infinite Craft does have a Story; you just have to create it yourself. Making a Story is surprisingly easy and only takes a few steps. So, without further ado, here’s how to make a Story in Infinite Craft.

Story recipe in Infinite Craft

Might solve a Mystery or rewrite History.

To create a Story in Infinite Craft, combine History with another History. To make History, you need Dust, Sand, Glass, and a bunch of other things that are related to Time. I guess that means it’s time to make History.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Sand = Hourglass Hourglass + Sand = Time Fire + Dust = Ash Time + Ash = History History + History = Story

Fun Story combinations in Infinite Craft

Like I said, Infinite Craft does have a Story. Now, whether or not it’s a good Story depends on you. Depending on what you combine with Story, you can create some famous cartoons, novels, and even authors. In the meantime, here are a few fun combinations you can make with Story.