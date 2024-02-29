Despite what you might have heard, Infinite Craft does have a Story; you just have to create it yourself. Making a Story is surprisingly easy and only takes a few steps. So, without further ado, here’s how to make a Story in Infinite Craft.
Story recipe in Infinite Craft
To create a Story in Infinite Craft, combine History with another History. To make History, you need Dust, Sand, Glass, and a bunch of other things that are related to Time. I guess that means it’s time to make History.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Dust
|+
|Dust
|=
|Sand
|Sand
|+
|Fire
|=
|Glass
|Glass
|+
|Sand
|=
|Hourglass
|Hourglass
|+
|Sand
|=
|Time
|Fire
|+
|Dust
|=
|Ash
|Time
|+
|Ash
|=
|History
|History
|+
|History
|=
|Story
Fun Story combinations in Infinite Craft
Like I said, Infinite Craft does have a Story. Now, whether or not it’s a good Story depends on you. Depending on what you combine with Story, you can create some famous cartoons, novels, and even authors. In the meantime, here are a few fun combinations you can make with Story.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Story
|+
|Story
|=
|Book
|Story
|+
|Rocket
|=
|Space
|Story
|+
|Engine
|=
|Novel
|Story
|+
|Kite
|=
|Kite Runner
|Story
|+
|Mud
|=
|Myth
|Story
|+
|Duck
|=
|Duck Tales (Woo-hoo!)
|Story
|+
|Bullet Train
|=
|Murder on The Orient Express
|Story
|+
|Moby Dick
|=
|Herman Melville
|Story
|+
|Phoenix
|=
|Legend
|Story
|+
|Car
|=
|Chariot
|Story
|+
|Electricity
|=
|Frankenstein
|Story
|+
|Dandelion Patch
|=
|Wish
|Story
|+
|Whale
|=
|Moby Dick
|Story
|+
|Medicine
|=
|Placebo
|Story
|+
|Internet
|=
|Blog