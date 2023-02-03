How to join the Meet Your Maker beta

This isn't the esports club you may think of.

Building has become a nice complementary mechanic to the shooter franchise over the years. Fortnite and Rust have thrived upon finding a successful formula involving the two core aspects, and Behavior Interactive will release its take on the genre in the form of Meet Your Maker.

The post-apocalyptic shooter game features raiding and building mechanics, and fans may not have to wait for the title’s full release date, April 4. Before the game fully opens its doors, there will be a couple of playtests in the form of beta stages. Here’s how you can join Meet Your Maker’s Open Beta.

How do you join the Meet Your Maker Open Beta?

Head to Meet Your Maker’s official Steam page.

Download the Open Beta release close to the start date of the Beta.

When the Open Beta starts, players will be able to launch their Beta clients and start playing without jumping through any hoops.

Compared to more exclusive alpha/beta stages, an Open Beta doesn’t require much from the fans. Open Betas tend to serve as final stress tests before a game’s full release, meaning all will be welcome.

When is the Meet Your Maker Open Beta?

Meet Your Maker’s Open Beta will start on Feb. 6 at 1pm CT and it’ll end on Feb. 13. As the game’s Open Beta goes live, developers will also launch a celebratory stream on YouTube and Twitch.

The developers will also be diving into the world they created alongside fans, and they’ll be demonstrating a walkthrough of the game’s post-apocalyptic atmosphere.