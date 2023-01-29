Hi-Fi Rush is an action and adventure rhythm game where the world around you syncs to the beat of the music. In this game, you play as the wannabe rockstar Chai. You, along with his ragtag group, rebel against an evil tech megacorp in fun and colorful rhythmic combat.

While there are some original songs, you can battle the bosses while listening to more popular tracks from hit bands like Nine Inch Nails, The Joy Formidable, The Prodigy, and more!

During the game, you’ll notice that your health bar isn’t that extensive, making battling bosses challenging. Thankfully, there is a way to increase your max health in Hi-Fi Rush.

How to increase your max health in Hi-Fi Rush, explained

In Hi-Fi Rush, there are a couple of ways that players can increase Chai’s Health. These include:

Obtaining four Life Gauge Pieces by playing through the game’s different stages

Buying a Whole Life Gauge from the store

During the game stages, players will come across Life Gauge Pieces. Once they’ve collected four, they can be combined to restore the power core and increase Chai’s health.

To buy the Whole Life Gauge, along with many other items, players must speak with Peppermint, who they meet at the end of the first stage. The Whole Life Gauge costs thousands of Gears if you buy it directly from her, but as it instantly increases Chai’s max health, it’s a worthwhile purchase.

Another critical health item is the Health Tank, which will store Chai’s extra energy so he can recharge his life gauge completely. While it costs 50,000 gears, it activates automatically when Chai’s health is fully depleted. And it’s an essential item to have during the later stages of the game.

So, if you need to increase your max health in Hi-Fi Rush, you’ll need to obtain Life Gauge pieces or purchase a Whole Life Gauge from the store.