How to hide helmets in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is an action RPG developed by Omega Force where players will hunt massive monsters in the scenic setting of feudal Japan. As players progress through the game, they will receive armor pieces and weapons that influence the character’s base stats. Though this armor may be practical, it is not always the most aesthetically pleasing.

The ability to hide specific armor pieces or transfigure the material into another armor piece has been incorporated across various action adventure games in the past decade. Wild Hearts similarly allows players to hide head gear from their appearance while retaining the advantageous stats the head gear may possess.

If you are looking to show off your hair style instead of a helmet, here’s what you need to do to hide your helmet in Wild Hearts.

How to hide head gear in Wild Hearts

In order to hide your head gear, players will need to press “Start” to enter the game’s pause screen. From here, players will navigate to the equipment menu and hover over their currently equipped helmet. A small prompt will appear in the bottom left corner, reading “Display Head Gear.” Simply press the corresponding button, the left-stick for controller players, to toggle the option.

After disabling head gear appearance, the character model will change to show the character without the helmet on. Players may note that the helmet will still appear as an actively equipped item in the menu. While the helmet will not be displayed while head gear is toggled off, players will still enjoy the stat benefits of the head piece.

This is the only piece of gear in Wild Hearts that players can toggle between displaying or not displaying. Other pieces of gear, such as chest pieces, will need to be de-equipped to no longer appear on the player’s character model.