How to have kids in Bannerlord

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord is a refreshing mix of the strategy and action RPG genres. A sequel to the classic Mount and Blade: Warband created in 2008 by TaleWorlds Entertainment, Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord expands upon its predecessor with several new features not seen in the first game. Everything in the game runs in real-time, making it more engaging.

This vast 12th-century sandbox lets you live out your medieval fantasies as a lord. Running your kingdom, managing your armies, trading, diplomacy, crafting, and conquest are only some of the features that await your call in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord.

Lineage was a very important factor during the middle ages. Furthering your family line was key to ensuring the survival of your house as the ruling faction of the era. In Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, you will eventually have to marry and sire children of your own to further your bloodline, but how does one achieve that?

How to have kids in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord

Image via TaleWorlds Entertainment

Before we get to that, the first thing you need to do is find a wife or husband. Unlike other medieval simulators, there are no bastard children in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, which means marriage is essential to keep your family line alive. This can be quite a task in itself because there are several suitable candidates for marriage, with each man or woman having their own traits and personality.

Depending on the person you choose to settle down with, the chances of having children can vary drastically. Creating the next heir to your throne is definitely a delicate matter, so make sure you have chosen a spouse that is suitable for this task. Both the characters involved in marriage have to be 18.

The best way to find a spouse is to engage with the faction of your choice and talk about marriage. After a few conversations with the faction you have chosen, you should get the option of living together in the future. This is the key to eventually getting married and when you are ready to do so, convince the leader of the faction that you will be a suitable spouse.

Now that you are married, most of your work is done. There is no process to woo your spouse in-game, you just go about your daily activities until eventually, you get a notification that your wife (or your character, if you are playing as a lady) is pregnant. The traits that will pass down to your child will vary depending on their parents’ traits.

Just make sure you spend quality time with your spouse and improve your relationship with them to increase the chances of having kids. That is all that it takes to sire a child in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord.