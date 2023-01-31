Hi-Fi Rush is Tango Gameworks’ brand new rhythm-based action video game that was announced and released on Jan. 25 for Windows and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The widely acclaimed title is a single-player, action-adventure game that revolves around protagonist Chai and his team as they fight against an evil corporation with rhythm combat.

Hi-Fi Rush features an incredibly addictive rhythmic combat system, but in addition to that, the title has some stellar movement. And one of the biggest contributing factors to that movement is Chai’s Magnetic Grapple. If you’re curious about how to Grapple in Hi-Fi Rush, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Grapple in Hi-Fi Rush

Grappling in Hi-Fi Rush is pretty simple, all you need to do is locate any area that has an orange icon with a magnet on it, which means the spot you’re looking at can be Grappled to. Now, just hit LB on your controller or Q on your keyboard to use Chai’s Magnet Grab, and once you’re Grappled on, you’ll be zoomed to the targeted location.

Aside from using Hi-Fi Rush‘s Grapple feature for hard-to-reach places or to breeze through maps, Chai’s Magnet Grab can also be used to Grapple enemies during combat.

This can make getting from one enemy to another much faster or can lead to some fancy combos, like the Magnet Backstap (press the Grapple button once and then another time once you reach the enemy you’re Grappled to).

Hi-Fi Rush has its own Grapple tutorial you’ll encounter during Track One.