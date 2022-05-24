How to get to level 6 in the Eufaula Salvage Ruins in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock brings a fresh perspective to the ruins that were in My Time at Portia. But navigating through the different levels is a little bit more difficult than it was before.

In the introduction to the Eufaula Salvage Ruins, which is unlocked early in the game and is the first ruin players are introduced to, the tips tell the player they can press F to start their scanner and see different things throughout the mine.

What the scanner doesn’t tell you is that to find new pathways, you must clear them first. After that, pressing F and bringing up the scanner will show the player a symbol that looks like a door with an arrow, indicating there is a passageway into a new area.

Getting to level five in the ruins isn’t difficult and is very straightforward, but getting to level six will take some digging. Here’s how to get to level six in the Eufaula Salvage Ruins.

First, head into the ruins and select level five, or make your way down to that level from the start. Then, go into the room with the circular marking on the floor. Dig down or set off the barrels that explode to get down two levels. You’ll reach an area that looks like a cave.

This area has two doors and only one of them leads to the sixth level. You’ll know you have the right door because when you enter the room, there will be a staircase leading down and a bunch of items to mine.

Screengrab via Pathea

Go through that door and down the staircase. You’ll need to carve out a path down the stairs, but this is the area that will lead you to the sixth level. Head to the platform and the door to the sixth level will be to your left. You can see the outline of the door without having to mine anything. But to cross the threshold, you’ll need to mine a pathway.

The screengrab below will show you where you need to mine in reference to where the stairwell is. It shouldn’t take too many hits to get to the spot where the door is buried. Once you’ve cleared a pathway to it, walk into it and it will take you down to level six.

Screengrab via Pathea

Only odd-numbered levels are the ones you can choose every time you come back to the mine, so you’ll need to follow this path every time you come to it until you unlock level seven, but it should just be a quick trip down to the door every time you go into level five. Once you hit level seven, you can start there the next time you enter the mines.