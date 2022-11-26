How to get the Psyker Force Staff in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is almost here and soon players will rampage through hordes of unique enemies in exciting locations. The Fatshark title will have the same action-packed co-op-focused gameplay as its predecessors, so fans of the series will feel right at home.

When you first step into Darktide, you’ll need to create your own operative with the first choice being your class. You can choose from one of four unique classes: Veteran Sharpshooter, Zealot Preacher, Ogryn Skullbreaker, and of course, the beloved Psyker Psykinetic.

If you end up picking Psyker, you may be curious about how to acquire one of the class’s most exciting weapons, the Psyker Force Staff. If that’s the case, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Psyker Force Staff

There are currently four unique Psyker Force Staffs for players to unlock and enjoy. Here are each of the Force Staffs along with the Trust Level you’ll need to reach to unlock them in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide:

Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff: Trust Level five

Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff: Trust Level 10

Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff: Trust Level 17

Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff: Trust Level 18

Once you’ve reached the required Trust Level, the Force Staff(s) will start popping up in the Armory or Requisitorium. These weapons will be quite expensive, but are worth every penny in Darktide. With any of the Force Staffs available, you’ll be able to wreak havoc as you blast through waves of enemies and never have to worry about ammo again.