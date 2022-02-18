How to get the Nora Legacy outfit and spear in Horizon Forbidden West

Not every player will have the chance to do so anymore.

Aloy, the main character in Horizon Forbidden West, comes from the Nora tribe.

In the new entry to the Horizon series, players won’t have many chances to interact with members of the Nora tribe since Aloy will be busy embarking on a mission to stop a mysterious plague. This task leads her to the lands of Forbidden West.

There is, however, an option to have the main protagonist wear the Nora Legacy outfit and equip the Nora Legacy spear, which reassembles the colors symbolic to her tribe. Unlucky for some players—especially those still thinking about buying the game—this option isn’t available anymore.

To get the special outfit and weapon in Horizon Forbidden West, players need to have preordered game. If you bought it digitally, your additional items should have appeared in the order confirmation menu. Those who purchased a physical copy of Horizon Forbidden West should receive an email with the code to redeem it or will have it included in the receipt for the game.

Horizon is available in a couple of different variants, each one with additional physical collectibles and other addons. You can read more about them here.