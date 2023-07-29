How to get the Amber Moonstone Ring in Remnant 2

The Amber Moonstone ring in Remnant 2 is an important item. Demand for it is high as it has a key role in a secret quest that can net players a whole new class to play. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it.

How to get the Amber Moonstone Ring

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Amber Moonstone ring is one of the game’s easier rings to get. All you need to do is visit your friend Cass in Ward 13, and you can purchase it from her for 500 Scrap. Her inventory changes from time to time, so if she doesn’t have it when you visit her, play some more of the game, then try again.

What the ring does

It’s a very useful build for tanky brawler builds who spend a lot of time risking death. The Amber Moonstone will reduce all incoming damage by 25% when health drops below 30% of the maximum health your character can have. It will also make your character immune to temporary status effects when activated.

It is also an important item in the Archon class quest.

Amber Moonstone Ring lore

Rumored to be favored by a rare and loyal individual known for their unwavering support and dedication, not only cures poisoned status but also increases resistance to toxin.

“It’s said that the Amber Moonstone was once worn by a legendary warrior, whose unwavering dedication and loyalty inspired many. While the legend may or may not be true, the ring’s abilities and usefulness is undeniable.“

The ring actually has the same stats and effect as it did when it appeared in the original Remnant: From the Ashes, but the lore said, “The creator of this ring believed in the healing power of art and its ability to rescue us from even the darkest places.“

